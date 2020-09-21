G4S 8-month Underlying Earnings Up - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Security company G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) Monday said its revenues have remained resilient through the first eight months of the year 2020, following a strong performance in the first half.

Underlying earnings, which were in line with 2019 at the six months stage, are now ahead of the prior year for the first eight months.

In its trading update, the company noted that Group revenues were just 1.9 percent lower overall, and was more than offset by tight direct and indirect cost control and reduced interest costs.

Secure Solutions revenues, which account for 93 percent of Group revenues, were broadly in line with 2019.

The company noted that although the global economic outlook remains uncertain, its performance in the first eight months demonstrates the strength of the business.

G4S Group Chief Executive Officer, Ashley Almanza said, "The benefits of our strategy, strong execution and timely response to Covid-19 continue to be reflected in the Group's results during 2020 with resilient revenue, earnings and cash flow."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.