G42 Enters MoU With Cisco For Strategic Collaboration

(RTTNews) - G42, the UAE-based global technology group, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Cisco, laying the groundwork for a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing artificial intelligence innovation and infrastructure development across public and private sectors. The MoU focuses on exploring collaboration opportunities in key areas, including a joint Go-to-Market initiative that leverages Cisco's AI portfolio and AI-native solutions and services, and G42's deep regional roots, AI infrastructure expertise, and expanding global footprint to support AI's diffusion in and beyond the UAE.

Cisco and G42 will work together to assess the potential to co-develop and jointly deploy AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, as well as a reference architecture that integrates Cisco's networking, security, and infrastructure solutions specifically designed for high-performance computing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.