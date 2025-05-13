Markets
CSCO

G42 Enters MoU With Cisco For Strategic Collaboration

May 13, 2025 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - G42, the UAE-based global technology group, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Cisco, laying the groundwork for a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing artificial intelligence innovation and infrastructure development across public and private sectors. The MoU focuses on exploring collaboration opportunities in key areas, including a joint Go-to-Market initiative that leverages Cisco's AI portfolio and AI-native solutions and services, and G42's deep regional roots, AI infrastructure expertise, and expanding global footprint to support AI's diffusion in and beyond the UAE.

Cisco and G42 will work together to assess the potential to co-develop and jointly deploy AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, as well as a reference architecture that integrates Cisco's networking, security, and infrastructure solutions specifically designed for high-performance computing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.