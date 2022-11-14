G20 Leaders start arriving at main venue in Bali for summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies have started arriving at the main venue for the official start of the 2022 summit hosted by Indonesia on the resort island of Bali on Tuesday.

The talks in the two-day summit are expected to be dominated by discussions on issues such as the Ukraine war and soaring global inflation.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

