G20 finance leaders pledge 'appropriate' fiscal, monetary actions in coronavirus response

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Friday pledged to take "appropriate" fiscal and monetary measures in responding to the coronavirus outbreak and to protect economic growth against shocks.

In a joint statement issued by G20 chair Saudi Arabia, the ministers, who met in Riyadh last month, said they welcomed measures and plans already put forward by countries to support economic activity.

"We are ready to take further actions, including fiscal and monetary measures, as appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus, support the economy during this phase and maintain the resilience of the financial system," the group said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 354 5854; Reuters Messaging: david.lawder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.