News & Insights

US Markets

G20 finance heads see regional conflicts as global challenge - draft communique

Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

February 27, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

Written by G20 reporting team for Reuters ->

Adds details from draft communique

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Group of 20 finance leaders are expected to say the global economy continues to face multiple challenges including "conflicts in many regions" and geoeconomic tensions, according to a draft version of the communique seen by Reuters.

The draft communique also said the likelihood of a soft landing in the global economy has increased, but uncertainty remains high.

"Risks to the global economic outlook are more balanced," with faster-than-expected disinflation and more growth-friendly fiscal consolidation underpinning growth, the draft said.

"Among the downside risks to the global economy are [wars and] escalating conflicts, geoeconomic fragmentation, rising protectionism and trade routes disruptions," the draft communique said. The fact the words "wars and" are in brackets suggest there was no consensus yet within the group on whether to include the language in the final version.

(Reporting by G20 reporting team; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.