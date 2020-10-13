G20 countries to agree to extend poor country debt freeze for six months-draft communique

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The G20 major economies will agree to extend a coronavirus debt service freeze for poor countries for another six months beyond the end of 2020, with a review in April 2021 on whether a further six-month extension is necessary, according to a draft communique seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The draft, prepared for a G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting on Wednesday, said the G20 countries also agreed on a coordinated approach and a "common framework" for debt actions to be taken beyond the group's Debt Service Suspension Initiative.

(Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

