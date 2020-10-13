World Markets

G20 countries to agree to extend poor country debt freeze for six months-draft communique

Contributor
David Lawder Reuters
Published

The G20 major economies will agree to extend a coronavirus debt service freeze for poor countries for another six months beyond the end of 2020, with a review in April 2021 on whether a further six-month extension is necessary, according to a draft communique seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The G20 major economies will agree to extend a coronavirus debt service freeze for poor countries for another six months beyond the end of 2020, with a review in April 2021 on whether a further six-month extension is necessary, according to a draft communique seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The draft, prepared for a G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting on Wednesday, said the G20 countries also agreed on a coordinated approach and a "common framework" for debt actions to be taken beyond the group's Debt Service Suspension Initiative.

(Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 354 5854; Reuters Messaging: david.lawder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular