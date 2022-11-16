World Markets

G20 agrees to pursue efforts to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C - declaration

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

November 16, 2022 — 01:55 am EST

Written by Stanley Widianto, Indonesia, Ananda Teresia, Andreas Rinke for Reuters ->

Adds context, quote on coal

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Leaders at the G20 meeting in Bali on Wednesday agreed to pursue efforts to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C, including speeding up efforts to phase down unabated use of coal.

"We resolve to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C," a declaration issued at the end of the meeting said. "This will require meaningful and effective actions and commitment by all countries."

The leaders' declaration, issued following a summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, urged delegates at the ongoing COP27 in Egypt to "urgently scale up" efforts at the summit on the issue of mitigating and adapting to climate change.

It also made reference to the need to accelerate "efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power, in line with national circumstances and recognising the need for support towards just transitions."

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, Ananda Teresia in Jakarta, Andreas Rinke in Berlin; Writing by William James, editing by Dominic Evans)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.