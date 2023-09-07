News & Insights

G20 agrees membership for African Union on par with EU -Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

September 07, 2023 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The G20 grouping of nations has agreed to grant permanent membership to the African Union, Bloomberg News said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move would give the African Union the same status as the EU, from its current designation of "invited international organization," it added.

The G20 leaders are expected to announce the decision during a summit in India this weekend, the report said.

Reuters
