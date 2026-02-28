G2 Investment Partners Dumped Tower Semiconductor Shares Worth Over $20 Million. Is the Stock a Buy or Sell?

Key Points

G2 sold 215,929 shares of Tower Semiconductor; estimated transaction value of $20.80 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value decreased by $12.27 million, reflecting valuation shift including price movement.

The trade represented 4.94% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 74,000 shares valued at $8.69 million.

Tower Semiconductor now accounts for 2.07% of AUM, placing it outside G2’s top five holdings.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced its position in Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 215,929 shares. The estimated value of the shares sold was $20.80 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The quarter-end value of the position fell by $12.27 million, reflecting both trading activity and interim price changes.

What else to know

G2’s sale reduced Tower Semiconductor to 2.07% of reportable AUM; the position was previously 4.2% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: DAVE: $29.37 million (7.0% of AUM)

NYSE: PACK: $18.06 million (4.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AEIS: $17.33 million (4.1% of AUM)

NYSE: CLS: $14.74 million (3.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: VIAV: $14.70 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $127.78; one-year total return was 165.7%, outperforming the S&P 500 by 156.36 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $127.78 Market Capitalization $14.52 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.57 billion Net Income (TTM) $220.47 million

Company snapshot

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. manufactures analog-intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices, offering customizable process technologies such as SiGe, BiCMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensors, integrated power management, and MEMS.

It operates as an independent foundry, generating revenue through wafer fabrication services, design enablement platforms, and process development for integrated device manufacturers and fabless businesses.

The company serves a diverse customer base across consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device sectors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is a leading independent semiconductor foundry with a global footprint and over 5,600 employees. The company leverages advanced process technologies and a flexible manufacturing platform to address the complex needs of high-growth analog and mixed-signal markets.

Its diversified customer base and focus on customization provide a competitive edge in serving demanding applications across multiple industries.

What this transaction means for investors

The fourth quarter sale of 215,929 shares in Tower Semiconductor by G2 Investment Partners Management may have been driven by the rising stock price. Tower Semiconductor shares have been climbing since reaching a 52-week low of $28.64 last April, and perhaps G2 wanted to cash in some of its holdings.

However, the sale was premature. Tower Semiconductor stock eventually reached a 52-week high of $149.57 in February thanks to news it had formed a partnership with Nvidia.

Tower Semiconductor’s business is benefiting from the rise of artificial intelligence. As a result, it posted record Q4 revenue of $440 million, representing 14% growth over 2024.

The company is doing well, but its share price increase means its valuation has gotten expensive. Tower Semiconductor’s price-to-earnings ratio of 64 is hovering near a multi-year high. Consequently, now is a good time for shareholders to sell, but not for investors to buy. Wait for the stock to drop before deciding to pick up shares.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celestica, Nvidia, and Viavi Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

