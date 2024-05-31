G2 Goldfields Welcomes New Independent Director

G2 Goldfields Inc (TSE:GTWO) has released an update.

G2 Goldfields Inc. has strengthened its leadership by appointing Carmen Diges as an Independent Director, bringing her extensive experience in legal advisory, governance, and the mining sector to the board. Diges, celebrated in the legal community for her work, will contribute to the company’s growth, backed by a team with a history of significant gold discoveries in Guyana. G2 Goldfields continues to progress, as evidenced by the substantial investment from Anglo Gold Ashanti and the recent update on their Oko property’s Mineral Resource Estimate.

For further insights into TSE:GTWO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.