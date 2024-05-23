G2 Energy Reports April Production and Revenue

G2 Energy (TSE:GTOO) has released an update.

G2 Energy Corp. reported its April 2024 oil and gas production from the Masten Unit, despite some setbacks due to environmental conditions. The company provided estimated revenues and noted the near completion of its Workover Program on five wells. G2 Energy, a junior oil and gas producer, focuses on developing high-return opportunities in the U.S. oil and gas sector.

