G11 Resources Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

November 19, 2024 — 12:49 am EST

Odin Metals Ltd (AU:G11) has released an update.

G11 Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on November 19, 2024, with overwhelming support from shareholders. Notably, the special resolutions regarding additional placement capacity and proportional takeover provisions were approved. This positive outcome reflects strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

