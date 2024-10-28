G11 Resources Expands Exploration in Wilandra Corridor

Odin Metals Ltd (AU:G11) has released an update.

G11 Resources Limited has successfully raised A$4.35 million and completed significant drilling activities in the Wilandra Copper Corridor, targeting vast Cu-rich sulphide mineralization. The exploration has revealed promising sulphide zones and conductors, with assays expected soon, and plans are underway for further drilling to explore extensions of the deposit. The company’s focus on the Koonenberry Belt reflects its potential for diverse mineral deposits, positioning G11 Resources as a key player in the mineral exploration sector.

For further insights into AU:G11 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.