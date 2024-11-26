G11 Resources Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Odin Metals Ltd (AU:G11) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
G11 Resources Limited announced a change in Director Martin Donohue’s interests, with the acquisition of 3.5 million fully paid ordinary shares through on-market purchases. This development may indicate increased confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially capturing the interest of investors keen on director share activity.
For further insights into AU:G11 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Palantir’s Gets New Street-High Price Target from Analysts on Nasdaq Shift
- ‘A Leader in the Modern Knudsen Movement’: Bank of America Applauds Palantir Stock
- Will Tesla Stock Crash by 33%? Here’s What UBS Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.