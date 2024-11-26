News & Insights

G11 Resources Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

November 26, 2024 — 12:06 am EST

Odin Metals Ltd (AU:G11) has released an update.

G11 Resources Limited announced a change in Director Martin Donohue’s interests, with the acquisition of 3.5 million fully paid ordinary shares through on-market purchases. This development may indicate increased confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially capturing the interest of investors keen on director share activity.

