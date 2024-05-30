News & Insights

G11 Resources Awaits Major Copper Project Update

May 30, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Odin Metals Ltd (AU:G11) has released an update.

G11 Resources Limited has requested and been granted a trading halt on the ASX, as the company gears up to release significant exploration results from its Wilandra Copper Project. The halt is aimed at managing disclosure obligations and will be lifted on the earlier of the announcement or the commencement of trading on June 4, 2024. Investors are eagerly anticipating the details of the copper project’s findings, which have the potential to impact the company’s stock performance.

