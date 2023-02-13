G1 Therapeutics To Discontinue Phase 3 PRESERVE 1 Trial

(RTTNews) - Oncology company G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) announced Monday topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 PRESERVE 1 trial showing that the trial achieved its co-primary endpoints related to severe neutropenia with statistical significance.

However, early anti-tumor efficacy data, including overall response rate (ORR) and preliminary measures of survival, favored the placebo arm. Other clinical trials of trilaciclib in combination with different chemotherapies in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer and triple negative breast cancer did not demonstrate this adverse survival signal.

Given that placebo outperformed trilaciclib in these analyses of PRESERVE 1, the Company has made the decision to discontinue the colorectal (CRC) trial. The Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) has independently reached the same conclusion.

Despite the achievement of the co-primary endpoints and other secondary measures of myeloprotection and tolerability, early anti-tumor efficacy data, including overall response rate (ORR), favor patients receiving placebo compared to trilaciclib.

Given the differential in these anti-tumor efficacy metrics and the low likelihood of achieving the progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) endpoints, G1 has made the decision to discontinue PRESERVE 1.

PRESERVE 1 was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of trilaciclib administered in addition to triplet therapy with FOLFOXIRI + bevacizumab in patients with metastatic CRC.

