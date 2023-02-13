US Markets
GTHX

G1 Therapeutics to discontinue cancer drug trial, shares plunge 40%

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Brown

February 13, 2023 — 06:38 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds trial details, share move

Feb 13 (Reuters) - G1 Therapeutics Inc GTHX.O said on Monday it would terminate its cancer therapy study as the placebo outperformed the drug in its late-stage trial, sending its shares plunging 40% before the opening bell.

Although the drug, trilaciclib, achieved its goal in the trial, the early anti-tumor efficacy data, including overall response rate and preliminary measures of survival, favored the placebo arm, the cancer therapy developer said.

The study was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the drug administered in addition to triplet therapy with the first-line therapy in patients with a type of colorectal cancer.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Maju Samuel)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GTHX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.