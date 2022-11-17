G1 Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of 7.70 Mln Shares At $6.50/shr

(RTTNews) - G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, said that it priced an underwritten public offering of 7.70 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.50 per share, for total gross proceeds of $50.05 million.

In addition, G1 Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.16 million shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

