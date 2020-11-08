G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Third-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Investors in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) had a good week, as its shares rose 9.7% to close at US$12.06 following the release of its third-quarter results. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$27m beating forecasts by 6.4%. Statutory losses of US$0.31 per share were roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:GTHX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the eight analysts covering G1 Therapeutics provided consensus estimates of US$18.5m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 36% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 40% to US$4.06 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$16.9m and US$3.84 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on G1 Therapeutics after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a per-share loss expectations.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$56.43, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values G1 Therapeutics at US$82.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$21.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 36% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 33% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 20% next year. It's pretty clear that G1 Therapeutics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at G1 Therapeutics. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for G1 Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with G1 Therapeutics (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

