G. Willi-Food International's (NASDAQ:WILC) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

G. Willi-Food International Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:WILC) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to ₪0.43 on the 21st of September. However, the dividend yield of 5.0% is still a decent boost to shareholder returns.

G. Willi-Food International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 45.5% if recent trends continue. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 33% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward. NasdaqCM:WILC Historic Dividend September 9th 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was ₪0.98, compared to the most recent full-year payment of ₪2.9. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. G. Willi-Food International has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

G. Willi-Food International Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. G. Willi-Food International has impressed us by growing EPS at 46% per year over the past five years. While EPS is growing rapidly, G. Willi-Food International paid out a very high 141% of its income as dividends. If earnings continue to grow, this dividend may be sustainable, but we think a payout this high definitely bears watching.

G. Willi-Food International's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for G. Willi-Food International (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

