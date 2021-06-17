G. Willi-Food International (WILC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (Symbol: WILC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.54, changing hands as low as $20.94 per share. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WILC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WILC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.5101 per share, with $25.3389 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.94.

