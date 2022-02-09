G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for G. Willi-Food International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = ₪45m ÷ (₪630m - ₪53m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, G. Willi-Food International has an ROCE of 7.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.0%.

NasdaqCM:WILC Return on Capital Employed February 9th 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how G. Willi-Food International has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For G. Willi-Food International Tell Us?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 7.7%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 38% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at G. Willi-Food International thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From G. Willi-Food International's ROCE

To sum it up, G. Willi-Food International has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 222% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing G. Willi-Food International, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While G. Willi-Food International may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

