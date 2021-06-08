G. Hekking Is The Chief Financial Officer of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) And They Just Sold 27% Of Their Shares

Investors may wish to note that the Chief Financial Officer of USANA Health Sciences, Inc., G. Hekking, recently netted US$55k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$107. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 27%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At USANA Health Sciences

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Myron Wentz, sold US$48m worth of shares at a price of US$80.00 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$105). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 6.6% of Myron Wentz's holding.

USANA Health Sciences insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:USNA Insider Trading Volume June 8th 2021

Insider Ownership of USANA Health Sciences

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. USANA Health Sciences insiders own about US$839m worth of shares (which is 40% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The USANA Health Sciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold USANA Health Sciences shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, USANA Health Sciences makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that USANA Health Sciences has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

