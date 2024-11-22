G-Vision Reports Narrowed Loss Amid Stable Revenue

G-Vision International (Holdings) Limited (HK:0657) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

G-Vision International (Holdings) Limited reported an unaudited net loss of HK$3.4 million for the six months ended September 2024, slightly improving from a HK$3.6 million loss in the same period last year. Despite a stable revenue stream, the company faced challenges with increased depreciation and persistent operational costs. Investors may find interest in the company’s slight improvement in total comprehensive loss, which narrowed to HK$3.2 million.

For further insights into HK:0657 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.