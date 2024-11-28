G Rent S.p.A. Approves Share Capital Increase

G Rent S.p.A. (IT:GSR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

G Rent S.p.A.’s shareholders have approved a financial plan to increase the company’s share capital by €1.1 million to cover recorded losses, with a significant commitment from Esperia Investor S.r.l. to support the subscription. The capital increase aims to stabilize the company’s financial position and is expected to be finalized by January 2025.

For further insights into IT:GSR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.