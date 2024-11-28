News & Insights

Stocks

G Rent S.p.A. Approves Share Capital Increase

November 28, 2024 — 12:48 pm EST

G Rent S.p.A. (IT:GSR) has released an update.

G Rent S.p.A.’s shareholders have approved a financial plan to increase the company’s share capital by €1.1 million to cover recorded losses, with a significant commitment from Esperia Investor S.r.l. to support the subscription. The capital increase aims to stabilize the company’s financial position and is expected to be finalized by January 2025.

