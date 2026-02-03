G Mining Ventures (TSX:GMIN) Price Target Increased by 16.64% to 50.33

The average one-year price target for G Mining Ventures (TSX:GMIN) has been revised to $50.33 / share. This is an increase of 16.64% from the prior estimate of $43.15 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.90 to a high of $66.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.11% from the latest reported closing price of $43.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in G Mining Ventures. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMIN is 0.73%, an increase of 3.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.60% to 34,524K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 7,272K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,149K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMIN by 17.39% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 6,889K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,115K shares , representing a decrease of 17.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMIN by 18.81% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,320K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,817K shares , representing a decrease of 34.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMIN by 27.75% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 2,960K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares , representing a decrease of 24.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMIN by 27.47% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 2,429K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares , representing an increase of 38.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMIN by 41.25% over the last quarter.

