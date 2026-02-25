G Mining Ventures (TSX:GMIN) Price Target Increased by 11.71% to 56.23

The average one-year price target for G Mining Ventures (TSX:GMIN) has been revised to $56.23 / share. This is an increase of 11.71% from the prior estimate of $50.33 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.90 to a high of $68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.78% from the latest reported closing price of $52.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in G Mining Ventures. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 28.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMIN is 0.75%, an increase of 4.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 55.32% to 16,517K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 7,272K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,149K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMIN by 17.39% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2,361K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares , representing an increase of 26.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMIN by 23.38% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 1,186K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,039K shares , representing a decrease of 240.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMIN by 76.61% over the last quarter.

EKWAX - Wells Fargo Precious Metals Fund holds 1,087K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares , representing an increase of 26.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMIN by 8.98% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 698K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMIN by 23.49% over the last quarter.

