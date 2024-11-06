G Mining Ventures Secures Major Share Purchase Deal

G Mining Ventures (TSE:GMIN) has released an update.

G Mining Ventures has announced that Franco-Nevada will exercise 11.5 million share purchase warrants, resulting in the issuance of 2.875 million common shares for $21.85 million. This move marks an important step in G Mining Ventures’ capital growth, with Franco-Nevada’s support playing a crucial role in the development of the Tocantinzinho project in Brazil.

For further insights into TSE:GMIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.