G Mining Ventures Secures Major Share Purchase Deal

G Mining Ventures (TSE:GMIN) has released an update.
G Mining Ventures has announced that Franco-Nevada will exercise 11.5 million share purchase warrants, resulting in the issuance of 2.875 million common shares for $21.85 million. This move marks an important step in G Mining Ventures’ capital growth, with Franco-Nevada’s support playing a crucial role in the development of the Tocantinzinho project in Brazil.
