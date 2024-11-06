News & Insights

Stocks

G Mining Ventures Secures Major Share Purchase Deal

November 06, 2024 — 06:43 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

G Mining Ventures (TSE:GMIN) has released an update.

G Mining Ventures has announced that Franco-Nevada will exercise 11.5 million share purchase warrants, resulting in the issuance of 2.875 million common shares for $21.85 million. This move marks an important step in G Mining Ventures’ capital growth, with Franco-Nevada’s support playing a crucial role in the development of the Tocantinzinho project in Brazil.

For further insights into TSE:GMIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GMINF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.