G Mining Ventures Reports First Gold Production Success

November 14, 2024 — 09:02 pm EST

G Mining Ventures (TSE:GMIN) has released an update.

G Mining Ventures has reported its first gold production and financial results for the third quarter of 2024, marking its transition from a developer to a producer. The company achieved commercial production at its TZ gold mine, producing 22,071 ounces of gold and generating a net income of $24.3 million. With strong safety performance and strategic acquisitions, GMIN aims to continue its growth trajectory.

