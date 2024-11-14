G Mining Ventures Reports First Gold Production Success

G Mining Ventures (TSE:GMIN) has released an update.

G Mining Ventures has reported its first gold production and financial results for the third quarter of 2024, marking its transition from a developer to a producer. The company achieved commercial production at its TZ gold mine, producing 22,071 ounces of gold and generating a net income of $24.3 million. With strong safety performance and strategic acquisitions, GMIN aims to continue its growth trajectory.

