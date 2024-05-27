G Mining Ventures Nears Tocantinzinho Completion

G Mining Ventures (TSE:GMIN) has released an update.

G Mining Ventures reports significant progress on their Tocantinzinho Gold Project in Brazil, with construction 95% complete and a total project progress of 93%. The project, which has cost $447 million to date, is adhering to its budget and is on track for commercial production in the second half of 2024. The company has also achieved an industry-leading safety record, with a low incident frequency rate after more than 5 million person-hours worked.

