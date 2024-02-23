G Mining Ventures (GMINF) Price Target Increased by 15.85% to 1.84

The average one-year price target for G Mining Ventures (OTCPK:GMINF) has been revised to 1.84 / share. This is an increase of 15.85% from the prior estimate of 1.59 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 2.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.04% from the latest reported closing price of 1.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in G Mining Ventures. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMINF is 1.35%, an increase of 48.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 70.72% to 61,163K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 23,266K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 18,600K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,750K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMINF by 12.62% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 10,282K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 3,809K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 3,748K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,018K shares, representing an increase of 46.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMINF by 53.01% over the last quarter.

