G-III Stock's Low P/E Ratio Signals Value Opportunity: Here's Why

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII is currently trading at a low price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, which is below the average of the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry and Consumer Discretionary sector. With a forward 12-month P/E of 6.47, GIII is priced lower than the industry average of 12.40 and the sector average of 19.36.



This makes the G-III stock undervalued relative to its industry peers, presenting an attractive opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the sector. The company’s Value Score of A underscores its appeal as a potential investment.

GIII Looks Attractive From a Valuation Standpoint



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of the company are currently trading 24.6% below its 52-week high of $36.18 reached on Dec. 13, 2024, making investors contemplate their next moves. In the past three months, the GIII stock has gained 3.4%, outperforming the industry’s 12.2% decline. The company’s focus on global expansion and brand building has enabled it to outpace the sector and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 0.1% and decline of 1.2%, respectively, at the same time frame.

GIII Stock Past Three-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GIII Drives Growth Through Innovation and Expansion

G-III has made focused strategic investments in digital infrastructure to enhance its omnichannel capabilities and better engage with online consumers. Key initiatives include strengthening partnerships with major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Zalando to increase digital visibility and reach. Additionally, the company is embracing AI-driven technologies to streamline operations, improve supply-chain transparency, and enhance digital merchandising, all aimed at building a more agile and data-informed retail model.



In a bid to diversify and expand its brand portfolio, G-III introduced outerwear lines under prominent names such as Donna Karan, Nautica, Halston and Champion. The relaunch of Donna Karan has been particularly successful, outperforming expectations with strong sell-through rates and high average unit retail prices. By the end of fiscal 2025, the brand was available at more than 1,500 points of sale, with a goal of reaching 1,700 locations by spring 2026. These brand-building efforts underline the company’s focus on high-potential labels that resonate with consumers.



Further strengthening its product mix, GIII signed a seven-year exclusive licensing agreement with ALDO Product Services for G.H.BASS footwear, bags and small leather goods in North America. Set to launch in Spring/Summer 2026; this collaboration will see ALDO handle design, manufacturing, distribution and e-commerce operations. The partnership blends G.H.BASS’s classic American heritage with ALDO’s strong sourcing and omnichannel capabilities, with the shared objective of expanding brand reach and appealing to younger, fashion-forward consumers.



To support long-term growth, G-III is expanding into new product categories and geographies. The company is actively pursuing international licensing deals for Donna Karan-branded fragrances and jewelry, which are expected to contribute meaningfully to its goal of reaching $1 billion in annual sales. During its latestearnings call GIII projected continued double-digit growth in fiscal 2026 for key brands, including DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld and Donna Karan, reinforcing its strong positioning in the global fashion market.



International expansion remains a central pillar of G-III’s broader strategy. The company acquired a 20% stake in All We Wear Group (“AWWG”), a European fashion platform operating in 86 countries. This partnership will drive the expansion of DKNY, Donna Karan and Karl Lagerfeld in Spain and Portugal while enabling G-III to introduce AWWG’s Pepe Jeans and Hackett brands to the North American market. In Latin America, Karl Lagerfeld opened five stores in fiscal 2025, with six more planned for fiscal 2026. These efforts signal G-III’s commitment to long-term global growth and market diversification.

Rising Costs & Weak Outlook Cloud G-III’s Profitability

The company’s rising selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses are posing significant challenges to its profitability. This uptick is largely driven by substantial investments in marketing, technology and talent acquisition. However, these rising costs are not matched by proportional revenue growth, raising concerns about the company’s ability to maintain healthy profit margins amid competitive retail pressures. Coupled with tariff-driven cost pressures on China-sourced goods, which may increase expenses further in upcoming quarters, the company confronts heightened uncertainty.



The fiscal 2026 guidance signals a challenging environment, with net sales projected to decline 1% year over year to $3.14 billion. Adjusted net income is expected between $192 million and $197 million, suggesting a decline from the $203.6 million reported in fiscal 2025, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are forecast at $4.15 to $4.25, whereas it reported $4.42 in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to decrease year over year to $310-$315 million from $325.9 million.



This subdued guidance reflects uncertainty in demand and signals a difficult transition period, raising concerns among investors about sustained earnings growth and consistent profitability.

Final Word on GIII

G-III’s long-term growth prospects are supported by strategic investments in digital innovation, brand expansion and international market development, along with strong partnerships and product launches that broaden its global reach.



However, the company faces near-term challenges from rising costs and cautious sales guidance, which may pressure profitability and create uncertainty for investors. Despite these headwinds, the stock’s recent resilience and ability to outperform broader market trends suggest that investors may find value in holding G-III shares as the company works to overcome current obstacles and achieve sustainable growth. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

