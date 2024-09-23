G-III Stock Trading Above 200 & 50-Day SMA: What Next for Investors?

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII has demonstrated strong upward momentum, trading above its 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMA). SMA is a key indicator of price stability and long-term bullish trends. As of Friday, GIII was trading at $31.71, which surpassed both its 200-day and 50-day SMA of $28.98 and $27.13, respectively, highlighting a continued uptrend.



SMA is a key tool in technical analysis used to assess price trends by smoothing out short-term fluctuations, offering a clearer view of the stock's longer-term direction. This technical strength, along with sustained momentum, reflects positive market sentiment and investor confidence in GIII's financial health and growth prospects.



Shares of the company have experienced a decent price increase over the past month. The stock has gained 20.1% compared with the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry’s 0.3% growth. The company’s ability to adapt and innovate in challenging market conditions has enabled it to outperform the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively, during the same period. GIII is currently trading 11.1% below its 52-week high of $35.68 attained on Dec. 15, 2023.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, G-III shares present an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to historical and industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, which is below the five-year industry average of 12.44, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector. Furthermore, it currently has a Value Score of A, thus further validating its appeal.

GIII's Strategic Growth and Global Expansion Bode Well

G-III has made substantial progress in its digital and omnichannel initiatives, focusing on enhancing e-commerce platforms for flagship brands like DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. These platforms now feature cutting-edge technology, including updated loyalty programs and advanced CRM systems aimed at boosting online sales and customer engagement.



The company has also expanded its global reach through strategic partnerships. One key move is G-III's increased stake in AWWG, a major European fashion player, expected to generate more than $200 million in sales from the Iberian market within three to five years. This partnership strengthened G-III’s distribution and market reach in Spain, Portugal and India. Moreover, the company’s expansion into Latin America and new stores in London and Hamburg further enhance its international presence.



Licensing agreements have been another area of focus. A major partnership with Converse is set to launch in fall 2025, reinforcing G-III’s position in the active lifestyle market and opening doors for global expansion. New licensing deals with brands like Champion and Nautica complement its existing portfolio and broaden its presence in lifestyle and casualwear markets.



The company has also achieved notable financial improvements in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, with a 90-basis-point year-over-year increase in the gross margin to 42.8%, driven by increased sell-through rates and a focus on higher-margin-owned brands. Also, SG&A expenses decreased 4.3%, reflecting improved cost management and operational efficiency.



G-III remains well-positioned for continued growth, reaffirming its fiscal 2025 net sales guidance of $3.2 billion, a 3% increase from the previous year. Strong brand performance, strategic marketing and cost management underpin this positive outlook. Despite the transition from previous licenses with Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, G-III's core brands are expected to drive 70% of its net sales in fiscal 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Upward Revisions of GIII’s Estimates Signal Optimism?

The positive sentiment surrounding G-III Apparel is reflected in the upward revisions of the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share. Over the past 30 days, analysts have increased their estimates for the current fiscal year, resulting in an upward revision of 38 cents in the consensus estimate to $4.01 per share.



The consensus estimate for earnings for the next fiscal year has also advanced 38 cents to $4.11 per share. Impressively, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next year’s sales is pegged at $3.20 billion and $3.30 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.3% and 3.2%, respectively.

How to Play GIII Stock?

Investors may consider GIII due to its strong momentum, as the stock trades above key moving averages, signaling price stability and a positive trend. It has outperformed both its industry and the broader market, showcasing resilience and growth potential. Its valuation is appealing, trading at a discount relative to industry averages.

The company’s global expansion, new licensing deals with major brands like Converse and financial improvements, such as higher margins and better cost management, further support its strong growth outlook and investor confidence. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other Key Picks

Other top-ranked stocks are Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF, Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO and Crocs, Inc. CROX.



Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ANF delivered a 16.8% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 63.4% and 13.1%, respectively, from the fiscal 2024 reported levels. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28%.



Steven Madden designs, sources, markets and sells fashion-forward name-brand and private-label footwear. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steven Madden’s 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 6.9% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. SHOO has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.5%.



Crocs offers a wide variety of footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips and slides that cater to people of all ages. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 6.8% and 4%, respectively, from 2023’s reported figures. CROX has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14.9%.

