G-III Capitalizes on DTC Growth Through AI & Digital Innovation

G-III Apparel Group GIII is strengthening its position as a digitally driven fashion company, with direct-to-consumer (DTC) growth, expanding digital channels and investments in artificial intelligence emerging as important pillars of its long-term strategy. As the company continues its transition toward a portfolio centered on owned brands, digital engagement is becoming an increasingly meaningful contributor to revenue growth, profitability and customer loyalty.



The company delivered impressive momentum across its DTC operations during the first quarter of fiscal 2027. DTC sales increased nearly 40% year over year, reflecting strong consumer engagement across the portfolio. DKNY’s North American DTC business generated double-digit comparable-store growth, while dkny.com sales rose more than 40%. Donna Karan posted strong digital performance, with online sales increasing nearly 60%, driven by higher traffic, stronger conversion rates and improved average unit retail values.



Digital expansion is extending beyond the company’s owned websites. Management highlighted that performance across retail partner sites exceeded expectations, supported by strong execution across digital wholesale platforms such as Amazon and Zalando, as well as marketplace channels. These initiatives are helping G-III expand its omnichannel presence, increase brand visibility and reach consumers across multiple touchpoints globally.



Technology investments are becoming an increasingly important component to the company’s growth strategy. Management noted that G-III will continue investing in data capabilities, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital infrastructure to enhance engagement and improve profitability across the business. These initiatives are expected to strengthen personalization, optimize marketing effectiveness and support more efficient decision-making as the company scales its digital ecosystem.



The digital strategy complements G-III’s broader transformation toward higher-quality owned brands, which now account for more than 60% of revenues, up from roughly 40% in fiscal 2020. With accelerating DTC growth, expanding digital channels and ongoing investments in AI-powered capabilities, G-III appears well positioned to strengthen customer relationships, improve operating performance and support sustainable long-term growth.

GIII’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of G-III have inched up 13.7% over the past six months against the industry’s decline of 7.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, GIII trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.53X, down from the industry’s average of 2.30X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for G-III’s fiscal 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 14.6%, whereas the estimate for fiscal 2028 indicates an uptick of 8.5%. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have been revised upward by 16 cents and 9 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GIII currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other Key Picks

We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely, Genesco Inc. GCO, Tapestry, Inc. TPR and Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL.



Genesco is a specialty retail and branded company that sells footwear and accessories in retail stores. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Genesco’s current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 55.2% from the year-ago actual. GCO delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.8%.



Tapestry offers lifestyle products, which include handbags, women’s and men’s accessories, footwear, jewelry, seasonal apparel collections, sun wear, travel bags, fragrance and watches. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 36.3% and 13.8%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.6%.



Fossil Group is involved in designing, marketing and distributing consumer fashion accessories. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fossil Group’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 87.6% and a decline of 4.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genesco Inc. (GCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.