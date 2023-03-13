G-III Apparel's (GIII) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII is likely to report top-line growth from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure in its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 16, before market open. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $775 million, indicating a 3.6% increase from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter currently stands at 47 cents per share, indicating a 52% plunge from the year-ago fiscal period’s reported figure. The consensus estimate has been stable in the past 30 days.

G-III Apparel’s performance in the trailing four quarters shows that it has an earnings surprise of 8.9%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

G-III Apparel’s quarterly performance is most likely to have been driven by solid gains from its digital business and brand strength. Management is focused on enhancing digital growth via investments in e-commerce sites and logistics capabilities. GIII is quite optimistic about its five global power brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld Paris.



In addition, GIII is benefiting from assortments and products resonating well with consumer demand. Additionally, its strategic licensing agreements and international business remain positives. All the aforesaid tailwinds are expected to have boosted G-III Apparel’s sales performance in the to-be-reported fiscal quarter.



On the flip side, a tough operating landscape, including inflationary pressures on consumers and increased costs in areas like warehousing and supply chain, remains a headwind. This coupled with any deleverage in SG&A expenses might hurt G-III Apparel’s earnings results in the to-be-reported fiscal quarter. On its lastearnings call management cited that it expects to continue witnessing elevated warehouse costs with respect to the higher inventory.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for G-III Apparel this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



G-III Apparel has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings:



PVH Corp PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3. PVH is likely to register a decrease in the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable at $1.64 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 42.3% decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



PVH Corp’s top line is expected to fall from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.34 billion, suggesting a 3.8% decline from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. PVH delivered an earnings beat of 22.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Skechers SKX currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.74% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of 60 cents suggests a decline of 22.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Skechers’ top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.84 billion, which indicates a rise of 1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. SKX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.8%, on average.



Five Below FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $3.06 suggests an increase of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Five Below’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, which suggests a rise of 10.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

