G-III Apparel's (GIII) Q4 Earnings: What Lies in the Cards?

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII is likely to report top and bottom-line declines for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has remained stable at 23 cents over the past 30 days, the same suggests a decrease of 69% from 75 cents earned in the year-ago period. Also, the consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $534.3 million, indicating a plunge of 29% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



On an encouraging note, the company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Although G-III Apparel is on track with the restructuring of the retail unit, including closing down of the underperforming outlets, its retail business has been dismal for a while now. A challenging store traffic scenario has been a headwind. A sluggish retail unit coupled with softness in the company’s wholesale segment has been marring the overall top-line performance. Undeniably, the adverse impacts of COVID-19 cannot be ruled out. At its fiscal third-quarter earnings call on Dec 8, management had projected net sales decline of about 30% year over year for the fiscal fourth quarter. Also, it did not offer any additional guidance owing to the pandemic uncertainties.



Nonetheless, G-III Apparel’s digital business appears encouraging. The company has been accelerating its global investments in best talent, systems, distribution networks, and creative marketing to generate higher digital sales. It is also gaining from product lines resonating with the shift in consumer demand toward casual, comfortable and functional clothing. Management had also streamlined the company’s global wholesale headcount. Additionally, it rationalized cost base, thus aimed at delivering savings of about $28 million annually. The company has also been prudently managing inventory. These positives are likely to have contributed to the quarterly performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for G-III Apparel this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Although G-III Apparel carries a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI has an Earnings ESP of +3.73% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



American Outdoor Brands AOUT has an Earnings ESP of +3.96% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Williams-Sonoma WSM has an Earnings ESP of +1.37% and a Zacks Rank #3.

