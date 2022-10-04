G-III Apparel's (GIII) Digital and Brand Strength Looks Good

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII seems well poised for growth on its robust business strategies, including digital expansion and brand strength. Management is focused on updating GIII’s websites to offer a seamless customer experience. GIII remains optimistic about its portfolio of brands, including the five powerful brands, namely DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld.

Delving Deeper

We note that G-III Apparel is focused on growing the digital business with expansion in the distribution channel. GIII’s new DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld websites have better technical operations to allow seamless navigation and provide immersive brand content. Karl Lagerfeld Europe has a robust digital business. Vilebrequin has also been performing impressively so far.



Management has been maximizing G-III Apparel’s omnichannel opportunities and leveraging data for a while. GIII is working consistently to boost demand on its own, drive its retail partners' digital platforms and expand its pure play presence. Hence, G-III Apparel is striving to become the best omnichannel organization.



Coming to brand strength, G-III Apparel is continuously reinforcing its global power labels and Europe-based brand portfolio. Management completed its earlier-announced acquisition of the remaining 81% of the Karl Lagerfeld brand, thus enhancing its global reach.



In the fiscal second quarter, GIII recorded significant year-over-year sales increases for its power brands, namely DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. Sales for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger grew 14% and 5%, respectively, year over year in the quarter. G-III Apparel registered growth at almost all the categories, with strength in dresses and career wear and robust growth in handbags. DKNY and Donna Karan have sturdy iconic fragrance businesses through global licenses. Inter Parfums is poised well to enhance the fragrance business for the aforesaid two brands.



Management highlighted that continued strength in the DKNY brand is likely to enhance margins. In 2016, GIII launched the Karl Lagerfeld Paris brand, introducing it to North America. For the current fiscal year, management anticipates growing net sales to exceed $200 million. G-III Apparel, which shares space with Oxford Industries OXM, lululemon LULU and Gildan Activewear GIL, is focused on expanding its portfolio through ownership of brands and licensing opportunities.



Additionally, G-III Apparel continues strengthening brands across channels with launches, improved marketing strategies and a broader consumer reach. Management is focused on regulating the business and expanding its market share. G-III Apparel’s order book remains solid as well.



Given all the aforesaid tailwinds, we believe, G-III Apparel will continue to perform well in the future.



Zacks Investment Research

