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G-III Apparel Sees Decline In FY27 On Business Exits; Slips To Loss In Q4; Shares Plunge 10.7%

March 12, 2026 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2027.

For the first quarter, the company expects a loss in a range of $0.40 to $0.30 per share on net sales of about $530 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company now projects earnings and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.00 to $2.10 per share on net sales of about $2.71 billion, which incorporates the loss of $470 million of sales from Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger products.

"Looking to fiscal 2027, we are building on the momentum of our go-forward portfolio, which we expect to deliver high-single digit growth for the year, helping to offset the significant lost sales as we exit the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger businesses. We are focused on driving gross margin expansion while streamlining our cost structure to unlock productivity and profitability across the business," said Morris Goldfarb, G-III's Chairman and CEO.

In an effort to enhance profitability, the Company is implementing initiatives to drive savings and efficiencies in its operations, which it expects will result in run-rate savings of $25 million in fiscal 2028.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss attributable to G-III of $31.94 million or $0.76 per share, compared to net income of $48.78 million or $1.07 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earning was $0.30 per share, compared to $1.27 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 8.1 percent to $771.49 million from $839.54 billion in the same quarter last year.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, GIII is trading on the Nasdaq at $26.40, down $3.17 or 10.72 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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