G-III Apparel Reinstates FY25 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) reinstated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, well below analysts' estimates, while trimming annual net sales outlook.

For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.43 to $1.63 per share on net sales of about $1.01 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.88 per share on revenues of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company reinstates its guidance for earnings in a range of $2.53 to $2.73 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.55 to $2.75 per share. The company now projects net sales at about $3.02 billion.

Previously, the company withdrew its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance due to uncertainty around tariffs and related macroeconomic conditions. The company expected net sales of around $3.14 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $2.90 per share on revenues of $3.13 billion for the year.

