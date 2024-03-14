G-III Apparel Q4 Adj. EPS Tops Vies; Guides Q1, FY25 Adj. EPS Well Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2025.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings and adjusted results between a loss of $0.10 per share and breakeven per share on net sales of approximately $615.0 million.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.12 per share on revenues of $614.70 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.50 to $3.60 per share on net sales of approximately $3.20 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $3.88 per share on revenues of $3.20 billion for the year.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to G-III of $28.85 million or $0.61 per share, compared to a net loss of $261.12 million or $5.54 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earning was $0.76 per share, compared to $0.41 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 10.5 percent to $764.78 million from $854.23 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expected earnings of $0.67 per share on net sales of $817.48 million for the quarter.

