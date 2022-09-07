G-III Apparel Q2 Adj. Profit Declines; Net Sales Up 25%

(RTTNews) - G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) reported second-quarter non-GAAP net income per share of $0.39 compared to $0.41, last year. Net income for the second quarter was $36.3 million, or $0.74 per share, compared to $19.2 million, or $0.39 per share.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.47, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased 25% to $605.2 million from $483.1 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $594.78 million in revenue.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.15 billion. The company expects non-GAAP net income between $177.0 million and $182.0 million, or between $3.60 and $3.70 per share.

For the third quarter, the company expects net sales of approximately $1.07 billion. The company projects non-GAAP net income between $87.0 million and $92.0 million, or between $1.80 and $1.90 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.