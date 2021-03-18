G-III Apparel Guides Q1 EPS Sales Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) provided earnings and sales guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

However, the Company said it is only providing guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, ending on April 30, 2021 as there continues to be uncertainty associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its results.

For the first quarter, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.05 to $0.15 per share on net sales of about $460.0 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.03 per share on revenues of $477.41 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

