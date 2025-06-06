G-III Apparel Group Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results: Net Income Increases to $0.17 Per Diluted Share; Net Sales at $583.6 Million

G-III Apparel Group reports increased net income per diluted share in Q1 2026, despite a decrease in net sales.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. reported its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, showing a net income of $7.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, up from $5.8 million, or $0.12 per share, in the same period last year, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share at $0.19. Net sales decreased 4%, totaling $583.6 million compared to $609.7 million in the prior year, primarily driven by strong performances from key brands like DKNY and Donna Karan, which mitigated losses from the exit of Calvin Klein's jeans and sportswear lines. The company affirmed its sales guidance for fiscal 2026, projecting approximately $3.14 billion in total sales. Despite this, due to uncertainties surrounding tariffs, G-III withdrew its net income and adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company is actively working to offset anticipated tariff costs and expects sales challenges in the second quarter, attributing it to supply chain issues and timing shifts.

Potential Positives

Net income per diluted share increased to $0.17 from $0.12 year-over-year, indicating improved profitability.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share also increased to $0.19, exceeding previous guidance and last year's performance.

Total debt significantly decreased by 96% to $18.7 million, improving the company's financial stability.

Share repurchases amounted to $19.7 million, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Net sales decreased by 4% year-over-year, indicating a decline in revenue and potential underlying issues in demand or market conditions.

The company withdrew its net income, non-GAAP net income, and adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2026 due to uncertainties around tariffs and macroeconomic conditions, which could signal larger financial instability.

Projected net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 is significantly lower, estimated between $1.0 million and $6.0 million, compared to $24.2 million in the same period last year, reflecting a troubling drop in profitability.

FAQ

What were G-III Apparel Group's net income results for Q1 fiscal 2026?

G-III reported a net income of $7.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the first quarter.

How did G-III's net sales perform compared to last year?

Net sales for Q1 fiscal 2026 decreased to $583.6 million, down from $609.7 million last year.

What impact did brand performance have on earnings?

Key owned brands like DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld showed double-digit growth, enhancing overall earnings despite some business exits.

What is G-III's outlook for fiscal 2026?

The company reaffirms its net sales guidance, expecting approximately $3.14 billion in sales for the fiscal year.

How much did G-III allocate for share repurchases in Q1?

G-III repurchased $19.7 million worth of shares, totaling 807,437 shares, during the first quarter.

Net Income Per Diluted Share of $0.17 for the First Quarter Compared to $0.12 Last Year and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share of $0.19 for the First Quarter Compared to $0.12 Last Year, Both Exceeding Guidance











Net Sales of $583.6 Million for the First Quarter Compared to $609.7 Million Last Year











Repurchases of $19.7 Million or 807,437 Shares in the First Quarter











Reaffirms Net Sales Guidance for Fiscal 2026









NEW YORK, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NasdaqGS: GIII) (“G-III” or the “Company”) today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, ended April 30, 2025.





Morris Goldfarb, G-III’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “G-III delivered solid first quarter results, marked by earnings that exceeded the high end of guidance. Our performance was fueled by double-digit growth of our key owned brands, DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld and Donna Karan, which largely offset the exit of the Calvin Klein jeans and sportswear businesses. These results underscore the strong demand and desirability of our brand portfolio and are a testament to our team’s outstanding execution.”





Mr. Goldfarb concluded, “We are reaffirming our net sales guidance for fiscal 2026 and working diligently to mitigate the impact of tariffs. Our experienced management team has a proven track record of successfully navigating periods of uncertainty, and we view the ongoing disruptions as an opportunity to strengthen our competitive position and capture incremental market share. As we advance our strategic priorities, we have never been more confident in the global resonance of our brands and the significant growth potential ahead to drive long-term profitability and shareholder value.”









Results of Operations













First Quarter Fiscal 2026











Net sales



for the first quarter ended April 30, 2025 decreased 4% to $583.6 million compared to $609.7 million in the prior year’s quarter.







Net income



for the first quarter ended April 30, 2025 was $7.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $5.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the prior year’s quarter.







Non-GAAP net income per diluted share



was $0.19 for the first quarter ended April 30, 2025 compared to $0.12 in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 excludes $1.0 million in one-time severance expenses related to a closed warehouse. There were no non-GAAP adjustments during the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The effect of this exclusion was equal to $0.02 per diluted share in the first quarter of this year.









Balance Sheet as of First Quarter Fiscal 2026











Inventories



decreased 5% to $456.5 million this year compared to $479.7 million last year.







Total debt



decreased 96% to $18.7 million this year compared to $426.4 million last year. In August 2024, we voluntarily redeemed the entire $400.0 million principal amount of our senior secured notes (the “Notes”) at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest. The payment was made with cash on hand and borrowings from the revolving credit facility.









Capital Allocation















Share repurchases



of 807,437 for $19.7 million were made in the first quarter ended April 30, 2025.









Outlook









The Company has reaffirmed its net sales outlook for fiscal 2026. Due to uncertainty around tariffs and related macroeconomic conditions, the Company has withdrawn its net income, non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2026 issued on March 13, 2025. Based on the tariff rates in place on June 5, 2025, the Company anticipates the unmitigated cost of tariffs on goods imported into the United States will result in additional expense of approximately $135.0 million, which is expected to primarily be weighted to the second half of the year. The Company is diligently working to offset these costs through (i) diversifying our sourcing mix and vendor discounts, (ii) selective price increases and (iii) other cost saving initiatives.





In addition, the Company today provided its outlook for its second quarter ending July 31, 2025.









Fiscal 2026











Net sales



are expected to be approximately $3.14 billion. This compares to net sales of $3.18 billion for fiscal 2025. As previously planned, the Company continues to expect sales in the first half of fiscal 2026 to be lower as compared to the previous year, with acceleration expected in the second half of fiscal 2026.









Second Quarter Fiscal 2026











Net sales



for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 are expected to be approximately $570.0 million. Net sales are expected to be negatively impacted by supply chain challenges and timing shifts in certain programs into the second half of this year. This compares to net sales of $644.8 million in last year’s second quarter. Gross margins are expected to be comparable to the prior year’s second quarter.







Net income



for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 is expected to be between $1.0 million and $6.0 million, or diluted earnings per share between $0.02 and $0.12. This compares to net income of $24.2 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in last year’s second quarter.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Reconciliations of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income, GAAP net income per diluted share to non-GAAP net income per diluted share and GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA are presented in tables accompanying the financial statements included in this release and provide useful information to evaluate the Company’s operational performance. A description of the amounts excluded on a non-GAAP basis are provided in conjunction with these tables. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA should be evaluated in light of the Company’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.









About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.









G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., a global leader in fashion with expertise in design, sourcing and marketing, owns and licenses a portfolio of over 30 preeminent brands. The Company is differentiated across unique brand propositions, product categories and consumer touch points. G-III owns ten iconic brands including, DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, Donna Karan and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Halston, Converse, BCBG and National Sports leagues, among others.







Statements concerning G-III's business outlook or future economic performance, anticipated revenues, expenses or other financial items; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors which include, but are not limited to, risks related to the reliance on licensed product, risks relating to G-III’s ability to increase revenues from sales of its other products, new acquired businesses or new license agreements as licenses for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger product expire on a staggered basis, reliance on foreign manufacturers, risks of doing business abroad, supply chain disruptions, risks related to acts of terrorism and the effects of war, the current economic and credit environment risks related to our indebtedness, the nature of the apparel industry, including changing customer demand and tastes, customer concentration, seasonality, risks of operating a retail business, risks related to G-III’s ability to reduce the losses incurred in its retail operations, customer acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, dependence on existing management, possible disruption from acquisitions, the impact on G-III’s business of the imposition of tariffs by the United States government and business and general economic conditions, including inflation and higher interest rates, as well as other risks detailed in G-III's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. G-III assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.













G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES









(Nasdaq: GIII)









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(In thousands, except per share amounts)



















































Three Months Ended April 30,





















2025

















2024







































(Unaudited)









































Net sales









$





583,609













$





609,747













Cost of goods sold













337,065

















350,854













Gross profit













246,544

















258,893













































Selling, general and administrative expenses













231,495

















236,621













Depreciation and amortization













6,573

















8,768













Operating profit













8,476

















13,504













































Other income (loss)













3,462

















(223





)









Interest and financing charges, net













(461





)













(5,424





)









Income before income taxes













11,477

















7,857













































Income tax expense













3,718

















2,305













Net income













7,759

















5,552













Less: loss attributable to noncontrolling interests













—

















(250





)









Net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.









$





7,759













$





5,802













































Net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. per common share:

































Basic









$





0.18













$





0.13













Diluted









$





0.17













$





0.12













































Weighted average shares outstanding:

































Basic













43,748

















45,484













Diluted













45,385

















46,734











































































































Selected Balance Sheet Data (in thousands):













As of April 30,





















2025













2024



































(Unaudited)

















































Cash and cash equivalents









$





257,785













$





508,434













Working capital













817,509

















1,140,449













Inventories













456,482

















479,671













Total assets













2,415,873

















2,565,399













Total debt













18,742

















426,351













Operating lease liabilities













269,922

















224,452













Total stockholders' equity













1,684,094

















1,519,875



























G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME







(In thousands)























































Three Months Ended





















April 30, 2025













April 30, 2024



















(Unaudited)













































GAAP net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.









$





7,759













$





5,802

















































Excluded from non-GAAP:





































One-time warehouse related severance expenses













978

















—













Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments













(316





)













—

















































Non-GAAP net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., as defined









$





8,421













$





5,802





















































Non-GAAP net income is a “non-GAAP financial measure” that excludes in fiscal 2026 one-time severance expenses related to a closed warehouse. There were no non-GAAP exclusions for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the effective tax rate for the period. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding items that are not indicative of our core business operating results. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess our performance on a comparative basis and believes that they are also useful to investors to enable them to assess our performance on a comparative basis across historical periods and facilitate comparisons of our operating results to those of our competitors. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.



















G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE

























































Three Months Ended





















April 30, 2025













April 30, 2024



















(Unaudited)













































GAAP diluted net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. per common share









$





0.17













$





0.12

















































Excluded from non-GAAP:





































One-time warehouse related severance expenses













0.03

















—













Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments













(0.01





)













—

















































Non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. per common share, as defined









$





0.19













$





0.12





















































Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share is a “non-GAAP financial measure” that excludes in fiscal 2026 one-time severance expenses related to a closed warehouse. There were no non-GAAP exclusions for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the effective tax rate for the period. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding items that are not indicative of our core business operating results. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess our performance on a comparative basis and believes that they are also useful to investors to enable them to assess our performance on a comparative basis across historical periods and facilitate comparisons of our operating results to those of our competitors. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.











G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA







(In thousands)



















































































Three Months Ended





















April 30, 2025













April 30, 2024



















(Unaudited)

















































Net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.









$





7,759













$





5,802





















































One-time warehouse related severance expenses













978

















—













Depreciation and amortization













6,573

















8,768













Interest and financing charges, net













461

















5,424













Income tax expense













3,718

















2,305





















































Adjusted EBITDA, as defined









$





19,489













$





22,299













Adjusted EBITDA is a “non-GAAP financial measure” which represents earnings before depreciation and amortization, interest and financing charges, net and income tax expense and excludes in fiscal 2026 one-time severance expenses related to a closed warehouse. Adjusted EBITDA is being presented as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is a common measure of operating performance in the apparel industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income, as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of the Company’s liquidity, as determined in accordance with GAAP.











G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED AND ACTUAL GAAP NET INCOME TO FORECASTED AND ACTUAL NON-GAAP NET INCOME







(In thousands)























































Forecasted Three













Actual Three





















Months Ending













Months Ended





















July 31, 2025













July 31, 2024



































(Unaudited)













































Net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.









$





1,000 - 6,000













$





24,212

















































Excluded from non-GAAP:





































Gain on forgiveness of liabilities













—

















(600





)









Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments













—

















168

















































Non-GAAP net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., as defined









$





1,000 - 6,000













$





23,780













Non-GAAP net income is a “non-GAAP financial measure” that excludes in fiscal 2025 the gain on the forgiveness of certain liabilities related to the acquisition of the minority interest of our DKNY business in China that we did not already own. The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the effective tax for the period. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding items that are not indicative of our core business operating results. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess our performance on a comparative basis and believes that they are also useful to investors to enable them to assess our performance on a comparative basis across historical periods and facilitate comparisons of our operating results to those of our competitors. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.











G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED AND ACTUAL GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE TO FORECASTED AND ACTUAL NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE





























Forecasted Three













Actual Three





















Months Ending













Months Ended





















July 31, 2025













July 31, 2024



















(Unaudited)













































GAAP diluted net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. per common share









$





0.02 - 0.12













$





0.53

















































Excluded from non-GAAP:





































Gain on forgiveness of liabilities













—

















(0.01





)









Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments













—

















—

















































Non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. per common share, as defined









$





0.02 - 0.12













$





0.52













Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share is a “non-GAAP financial measure” that excludes in fiscal 2025 the gain on the forgiveness of certain liabilities related to the acquisition of the minority interest of our DKNY business in China that we did not already own. The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the effective tax for the period. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding items that are not indicative of our core business operating results. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess our performance on a comparative basis and believes that they are also useful to investors to enable them to assess our performance on a comparative basis across historical periods and facilitate comparisons of our operating results to those of our competitors. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.







G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.









Company Contact:







Priya Trivedi





SVP of Investor Relations and Treasurer





(646) 473-5228



