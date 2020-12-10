G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$827m, some 7.4% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.29, 140% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:GIII Earnings and Revenue Growth December 10th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from G-III Apparel Group's seven analysts is for revenues of US$2.53b in 2022, which would reflect a meaningful 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 212% to US$2.22. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.51b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.16 in 2022. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 38% to US$25.80, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic G-III Apparel Group analyst has a price target of US$35.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$16.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that G-III Apparel Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 11% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.9%p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 10% per year. G-III Apparel Group is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards G-III Apparel Group following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for G-III Apparel Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for G-III Apparel Group that you need to be mindful of.

