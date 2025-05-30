G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings on June 6, 2025

G-III Apparel Group will announce Q1 fiscal 2026 earnings on June 6, 2025, with a conference call following.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on June 6, 2025, before the market opens. Management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the results, followed by a Q&A session for investors. Participants can register for the call via a provided link, where they will receive details for joining the call, including a unique passcode. The call will also be accessible through a live audio webcast, and a replay will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website. G-III owns and licenses a diverse portfolio of more than 30 fashion brands, including notable names like DKNY and Calvin Klein, and acknowledges various risks and uncertainties that could impact its future business performance as outlined in its SEC filings.

Potential Positives

G-III Apparel Group is set to release its first quarter fiscal 2026 earnings, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company's conference call will provide a platform for direct interaction between management and the investment community, enhancing shareholder relations.

G-III owns and licenses a diverse portfolio of over 30 prominent fashion brands, showcasing its strong market presence and brand recognition.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements highlight significant risks and uncertainties related to the company’s reliance on licensed products and the expiration of key licenses, indicating potential future revenue challenges.

Concerns regarding supply chain disruptions and reliance on foreign manufacturers could impact operational stability and profitability.

The mention of risks related to a competitive market and changing customer demands suggests potential vulnerabilities in maintaining market share and consumer loyalty.

FAQ

When will G-III Apparel Group release its Q1 fiscal 2026 earnings?

G-III Apparel Group will release its Q1 fiscal 2026 earnings on June 6, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is theearnings conference call

The conference call to discuss the earnings results will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on June 6, 2025.

How can I participate in the G-IIIearnings call

To participate, register in advance at the provided link to receive dial-in details and a unique passcode.

Will there be a replay of theearnings conference call

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available on G-III's Investor Relations website following the live call.

What is G-III Apparel Group known for?

G-III Apparel Group is known for its expertise in fashion design, sourcing, and marketing, owning and licensing over 30 renowned brands.

$GIII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $GIII stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) a global fashion leader with expertise in design, sourcing, and marketing, today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2026 earnings before the market opens on Friday, June 6, 2025. Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community.





To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link:





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa51da10feb0b49f4b7383cab0e244cf1







.



Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. While registration is open through the live call, the company suggests registering at a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call. The call can also be accessed via a live audio webcast at



https://ir.g-iii.com



. A replay of the conference call will be available using the same link, as well as on the company's Investor Relations website.







About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.







G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., a global leader in fashion with expertise in design, sourcing and marketing, owns and licenses a portfolio of over 30 preeminent brands. The Company is differentiated across unique brand propositions, product categories and consumer touch points. G-III owns ten iconic brands including DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, Donna Karan and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Halston, Converse, BCBG and National Sports leagues, among others. To learn more, visit



www.giii.com



.







Statements concerning G-III's business outlook or future economic performance, anticipated revenues, expenses or other financial items; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Federal Securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors which include, but are not limited to, risks related to the reliance on licensed product, risks relating to G-III’s ability to increase revenues from sales of its other products, new acquired businesses or new license agreements as licenses for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger product expire on a staggered basis, reliance on foreign manufacturers, risks of doing business abroad, supply chain disruptions, risks related to acts of terrorism and the effects of war, the current economic and credit environment risks related to our indebtedness, the nature of the apparel industry, including changing customer demand and tastes, customer concentration, seasonality, risks of operating a retail business, risks related to G-III’s ability to reduce the losses incurred in its retail operations, customer acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, dependence on existing management, possible disruption from acquisitions, the impact on G-III’s business of the imposition of tariffs by the United States government and business and general economic conditions, including inflation and higher interest rates, as well as other risks detailed in G-III's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. G-III assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.









Company Contact:







Priya Trivedi





SVP of Investor Relations and Treasurer





(646) 473-5228



