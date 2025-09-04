G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD Q2 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD (GIII) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $10.94 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $24.21 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

Excluding items, G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD reported adjusted earnings of $11.18 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $613.27 million from $644.76 million last year.

G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

