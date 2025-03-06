G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Earnings on March 13, 2025

G-III Apparel Group will announce fiscal 2025 earnings on March 13, 2025, followed by a conference call.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 earnings on March 13, 2025, before market opening. The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day to discuss the results and will include a question and answer session for investors. Participants can register for the call through a provided link, and a replay will be available afterward on the company's Investor Relations website. G-III Apparel Group is known for its diverse portfolio of over 30 brands, including DKNY and Calvin Klein, and faces various forward-looking risks related to its business operations and market conditions.

G-III Apparel Group is set to release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 earnings, providing transparency to investors and stakeholders about its financial performance.

The scheduled conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with the investment community and addressing questions directly.

The release highlights G-III's extensive portfolio of over 30 brands, showcasing its strong market position and diverse product offerings.

Management's optimism regarding future performance is overshadowed by a lengthy list of risks and uncertainties detailed in the press release, indicating potential vulnerabilities that could impact the company's earnings.

The press release mentions reliance on licensed products, which poses a risk as licenses for major brands like Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger are set to expire on a staggered basis, potentially affecting revenue stability.

There is a significant reliance on foreign manufacturers and the potential for supply chain disruptions, which could adversely affect product availability and profitability.

When will G-III Apparel Group announce its fiscal 2025 earnings?

G-III Apparel Group will release its fiscal 2025 earnings on March 13, 2025, before market opening.

How can I join the G-IIIearnings conference call

To join the conference call, register in advance at the provided link and follow the confirmation email instructions.

What time is the G-IIIearnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on March 13, 2025.

Where can I access the live audio webcast of theearnings call

The live audio webcast can be accessed at G-III's Investor Relations website.

Will there be a replay available for theearnings call

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available on the same Investor Relations link after the call.

$GIII Insider Trading Activity

$GIII insiders have traded $GIII stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORRIS GOLDFARB (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 167,014 shares for an estimated $5,189,524.

$GIII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $GIII stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) a global fashion leader with expertise in design, sourcing, and marketing, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community.





To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link:





https://register.vevent.com/register/BI238526a995aa4b8c845f1bacc37fb5ec







Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. While registration is open through the live call, the company suggests registering at a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call. The call can also be accessed via a live audio webcast at



https://ir.g-iii.com



G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., a global leader in fashion with expertise in design, sourcing and marketing, owns and licenses a portfolio of over 30 preeminent brands. The Company is differentiated across unique brand propositions, product categories and consumer touch points. G-III owns ten iconic brands including DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, Donna Karan and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Halston, Converse, and National Sports leagues, among others.







Statements concerning G-III's business outlook or future economic performance, anticipated revenues, expenses or other financial items; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Federal Securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors which include, but are not limited to, risks related to the reliance on licensed product, risks relating to G-III’s ability to increase revenues from sales of its other products, new acquired businesses or new license agreements as licenses for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger product expire on a staggered basis, reliance on foreign manufacturers, risks of doing business abroad, supply chain disruptions, risks related to acts of terrorism and the effects of war, the current economic and credit environment risks related to our indebtedness, the nature of the apparel industry, including changing customer demand and tastes, customer concentration, seasonality, risks of operating a retail business, risks related to G-III’s ability to reduce the losses incurred in its retail operations, customer acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, dependence on existing management, possible disruption from acquisitions, the impact on G-III’s business of the imposition of tariffs by the United States government and business and general economic conditions, including inflation and higher interest rates, as well as other risks detailed in G-III's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. G-III assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.











Priya Trivedi





SVP of Investor Relations and Treasurer





(646) 473-5228



