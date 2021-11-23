G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, G-III Apparel Group (GIII) closed at $32.23, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the clothing and accessories maker had gained 10.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from G-III Apparel Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, G-III Apparel Group is projected to report earnings of $1.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.01 billion, up 22.36% from the year-ago period.

GIII's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $2.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +351.39% and +30.09%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for G-III Apparel Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.07% higher within the past month. G-III Apparel Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that G-III Apparel Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.99 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.02.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

