G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Stock Moves -0.82%: What You Should Know

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) ended the recent trading session at $29.49, demonstrating a -0.82% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.65%.

The clothing and accessories maker's stock has climbed by 1.26% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.11% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of G-III Apparel Group will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.67, showcasing a 63.41% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $817.35 million, indicating a 4.34% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for G-III Apparel Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, G-III Apparel Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, G-III Apparel Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.85, so one might conclude that G-III Apparel Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.