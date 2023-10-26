G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw G-III Apparel Group (GIII) ending at $24.90, denoting a -0.68% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.76%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the clothing and accessories maker had gained 2.41% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of G-III Apparel Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.08, marking a 54.07% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.13 billion, indicating a 4.85% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.27 per share and a revenue of $3.3 billion, representing changes of +14.74% and +2.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for G-III Apparel Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, G-III Apparel Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, G-III Apparel Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.68. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.43.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

